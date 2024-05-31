ALTON - Hayner Library will debut seed, library herb, fruit, vegetable and flower seeds available at all three Hayner Library locations.

Donations are welcomed for the project. For the last few months, Hayner Library staff have been busy planning and implementing a new collection for patrons: a seed library.

“We’re really excited to add the seed library to our ever-expanding offerings,” says Mary Cordes, Executive Director of The Hayner Public Library District. “Many patrons have asked if it would be possible to have a seed library. Our staff is great at responding to our patrons’ needs, so several staff members came together to create the collection—and the response has been really positive,” says Cordes.

The seed library is available at all three Hayner Library locations. Patrons can stop by the library and select up to six packets of seeds to take home and plant. Each seed packet is labeled with the seed variety, sowing information, and plant-specific notes. The current seed library contains: flower seeds (aster, cornflower, marigold, sunflower, and zinnia), fruit and vegetable seeds (acorn squash, butternut squash, cantaloupe, cucumber, pumpkin, and zucchini), and herb seeds (basil, dill, oregano, parsley, and sage). The seed library is not just a collection, it's a community effort! Hayner Library is encouraging donations from patrons’ gardens, which will enrich their seed library and provide a wider variety of seeds for all.

Hayner Library accepts all kinds of seed donations, both commercially packaged and saved seed. If you're donating saved seed, the library asks that you fill out a form providing information such as variety, collection date, contact information, and growing notes to ensure the best possible use of your contribution. But that's not all! The Hayner Library collection is a treasure trove for gardening enthusiasts, with hundreds of books and DVDs covering gardening, farming, and other agriculture-related topics. They even have gardening kits available for checkout, complete with a sun calculator, pH analyzer, and soil thermometer, to support your gardening journey.

Whether you're a master gardener or this is your first time planting seeds, they hope you'll stop by Hayner Library and take a look at their latest offering!

