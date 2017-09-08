ALTON - Greater Alton Concert Association has announced the outstanding line-up for their upcoming 2017-2018 season. All concerts take place at the beautiful Hatheway Cultural Center on the Godfrey campus of Lewis & Clark Community College.

Kicking off the season on Saturday, September 23 at 7:30 pm is America's # 1 Frankie Valli Tribute Show, "Let's Hang On!" This group of polished singers backed by a live band brings the biggest hits of Frankie Vallie and The Four Seasons with the classic four-part harmonies and crisp dance moves that made The Four Seasons one of the greatest vocal groups of all time. This group has been playing to sold-out houses all over the country.

On Sunday, October 8 at 3:00 we bring the exciting all-singing, all-dancing tap sensation "Two on Tap". Outstanding musical theater performers Melissa Giattion and Ron DeStefano breathe new life into classic song-and-dance with clever arrangements and exciting high-energy routines. They will share their talents and the stage with some local dance students!

Sunday, November 12 at 3:00 is an outstanding event for those classic piano music fans. Belgium native Steven Vanhauwaert performs a delightful program of music by the likes of Liszt, Chopin, Schumann, Rachmaninov and Debussy. Steven is a successful recording artist and has performed with numerous symphonies in Europe and the USA.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sunday, March 18, 2018 at 3:00 brings the multi-talented Tony Pace. This talented singer, impressionist and musician brings a high energy show where music and comedy collide. While Tony is a classically trained tenor his impersonation of Willie Nelson, Michael Jackson, and many more will make you swear the original artist is in front of you!

The season will wrap on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 7:30 with The Sidestreet Strutters. This award winning group of musicians got together at Arizona State University in 1983 to explore the musical traditions of New Orleans Jazz. They now have a repertoire which includes more than 200 tunes. They bring selections by Dizzy Gillespie, Benny Goodman, Etta James, Louis Armstrong, Art Tatum and George Shearing to name a few!

A new perk for this season is a special "dinner & show" arrangement with Great Rivers Tap and Grill located in Best Western Premier in Alton. They are allowing our concert-goers to purchase $15.00 vouchers which allows for $20.00 toward a meal/drink. Vouchers can be purchased at Best Western Premier in Alton or at the ticket table at the concert.

Season tickets are now on sale at $90.00 for all five shows. Our family special allows a season ticket holder to bring 1-2 children to all five shows for only an additional $15.00.

More information about the season tickets can be found on our website at altonconerts.org or by calling 618-468-4222.

More like this: