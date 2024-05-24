WOOD RIVER - A new restaurant has opened in Wood River, and they’re excited to bring authentic Mexican cuisine to the Riverbend.

Mi Pueblito Cantina, located at 48 Edwardsville Road, has a long menu of favorites like tacos, fajitas and enchiladas, as well as prepared-to-order specials with chicken, steak and fresh seafood. Frosty margaritas are available by the glass, pitcher or tower, and combination platters and specials are on the menu for lunch and dinner every day.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are proud to serve the entire Riverbend area with the best in authentic Mexican cuisine,” the restaurant said.

The restaurant might be new, but it’s quickly becoming a staple in the community. People love the food and drinks as much as they appreciate the friendly staff and relaxing atmosphere.

Mi Pueblito Cantina is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Whether you’re hoping for “a quick lunch” or you’re looking to enjoy “a relaxing dinner with friends and family,” the restaurant has you covered with “the freshest entrees” for your party to savor.

“We invite you to experience Mi Pueblito Cantina and discover why our guests say we are their new favorite restaurant,” they said.

For more information, stop by Mi Pueblito Cantina or visit their official website at MiPueblitoCantina.com.

More like this: