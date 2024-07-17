ALTON - Owner Lisa Brown promises “elegantly classy” vibes at her new restaurant in downtown Alton.

The Renaissance X will host its grand opening from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2024. Located at 401 Piasa Street in Alton at the former site of The Lovejoy, the restaurant will offer Sunday jazz brunches, craft cocktails, sports and more. During their grand opening on Friday, community members can enjoy music by Just In Time and a local DJ, vendors and food trucks.

“It’s just something that we wanted to bring to downtown Alton,” Brown said. “We’re really excited.”

Brown explained that The Renaissance X’s kitchen will open in the next few weeks. She promises barfare food in addition to a caterer who will come in and prepare meals.

In the meantime, they have a bartender from Chicago who creates “fabulous drinks” for customers to enjoy. Brown encourages people to stop by on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to enjoy the patio, smoke a cigar, sip their drinks and relax. There are also already several events scheduled in the space throughout the fall.

Growing up, Brown always envisioned opening a business in Alton. When she and her business partner decided to launch The Renaissance X, she was ecstatic to see a long-time dream come true.

“I grew up in downtown Alton on Seventh Street Hill, right around the corner from The Renaissance,” Brown remembered. “When we were younger, we could walk downtown and we’d see all the businesses down there thriving. Grocery stores, clothing stores. And I’ve always imagined myself having a business in that area.”

The Renaissance X promises an upscale dining and drinking experience in Alton. As far as dress code, Brown encourages people to “keep it classy.” She noted that they are hoping to build a more mature customer base.

“Everyone age-appropriate is welcome, but we prefer a mature crowd,” she said. “We’re trying to target a mature crowd who is able to come to an establishment and be comfortable and have nice drinks, have nice cocktails, watch sports and have great conversation. It’s a great vibe.”

The Renaissance X plans to expand their hours in the coming months. You can call them at (618) 208-7889 for more information or to inquire about hosting an event in the space. To stay up to date on their offerings, visit the official Renaissance X Facebook page or Instagram profile. To learn more about their grand opening on July 19, 2024, check out the Facebook event page.

