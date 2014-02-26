Alton natives Doug and Margot Huber are thrilled to announce the opening of Alton’s Real Deals on Home Décor on Thursday February 27th, Friday, February 28th, and Saturday, March 1st. Margot fell in love with Real Deals when she visited Real Deals in her husband’s hometown of Wenatchee, WA, and was determined to bring the fantastic prices and ever-changing merchandise to Alton. Since 2006, shoppers across the country and Canada have been lining up on Thursdays & Saturdays for not just the bargains, but the warm, exceptional customer service and festive atmosphere Real Deals is known for.

Calling itself the “Home to Domestic Dreamers,” Real Deals offers exceptional product priced well below what customers expect to pay, carrying the latest in rustic to contemporary clocks, mirrors, lamps, metal wall art, signs, candles, floral & greenery, seasonal décor, accent mahogany furniture & designer upholstered chairs. With new inventory arriving weekly, customers will end up coming back often so they don’t miss something – and a common piece of advice passed between customers will be, “You’d better buy that now or it’ll be gone when you come back.”

Customers are also known to travel an hour (or two or three) to be able to shop at Real Deals. This is a result of the destination shopping concept and marketing strategy of the franchise, and it ends up benefiting local businesses around Real Deals’ locations. Margot explains, “With being open just 2 days a week, we have to carry the best product at the best price in a party atmosphere that leaves customers wanting more next week. Customers are willing to drive for the experience we create, and it becomes a win-win for everyone because they end up patronizing other shops and restaurants in town. My goal is to help make Alton, not just one store, a destination.”

Alton’s Real Deals is at 237 E. Delmar Road (West of Target, just behind Bemis Wilderman Chiropractic). The store will hold its grand opening on Thursday, February 27 from 10am-6pm, Friday, February 28 from 10am-6pm, and Saturday, March 1 from 10am-4pm. Call (618) 433-9960 for more information.

About Real Deals

Real Deals on Home Décor, based in Twin Falls, ID, is a rapidly-growing international franchise whose local mom-and-pop shops open exclusively on Thursdays, Fridays, & Saturdays as the “Home to Domestic Dreamers.” The company is in the Top 500 Franchises of Entrepreneur Magazine. Real Deals, launched a decade ago by five sisters who opened décor shops for fun, started franchising in 2006, and has grown to more than 75 stores. The company’s purchasing power means lower prices on its broad and rapidly-changing selection of contemporary and traditional home décor, clocks, wall art, mirrors, signs, candles, floral, lamps and furniture. Real Deals stores also host open houses, private parties, and community "fun" raisers.

