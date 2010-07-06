This summer, Bobby Budde, a local youth, constructed eight new raised beds as his Eagle Scout project for the Discovery Garden of Godfrey, Illinois. The Discovery Garden began nearly ten years ago as a way of providing educational gardening experiences for children, youth and adults in the Metro East community. Over 1,000 children each year visit the Discovery Garden, which won the prestigious Governor’s Hometown Award in 2004. It is a one acre plot located at LaVista Park on West Delmar Avenue. The original raised beds had deteriorated due to the passage of time and use. With funding from the Godfrey Women’s Club, Budde worked with members of his troop and family to remove and replace the old structures. The new beds look beautiful, so please come and see them. The Discovery Garden’s volunteer board of directors, Community Cultivators, wishes to extend a heart felt “Thank You” to Bobby Budde for his determination, hard work, and community efforts.

For more information about this summer’s activities at the Discovery Garden, please check out thediscoverygarden.org or communitycultivators@hotmail.com. The Discovery Garden is located at LaVista Park; 2421 W. Delmar (RT. 3); Godfrey, IL. 62035. Two stone pillars mark the entrance to the park.

