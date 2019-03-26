ALTON, IL – Joanna Illges, MBA, RT(R), joined Alton Memorial Hospital as the manager of Radiology and Radiation Oncology on March 18.

“I’m excited to join AMH family and to continue the BJC mission to improve the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve,” Joanna said. “I’m committed to providing highest quality imaging services and delivery of safe and exceptional patient care.”

Joanna has been with BJC Healthcare since June 2015, serving as a program manager for Radiology at Barnes Jewish Hospital. Among Joanna’s accomplishments with BJH was preparation and opening of the CAM South County Radiology department in April 2016, continuous service improvement initiatives in outpatient radiology areas at the BJH CAM, BJH Orthopedic Center in Chesterfield and CAM South County, and her focus on partnership and collaboration with Washington University clinics to provide exceptional services and the delivery of high quality, patient-centered care.

Previously, Joanna had held several leadership roles at Advocate Health Care in the greater Chicago area as well as serving as an adjunct instructor for Medical Imaging at the College of Lake County. She has been working in health care for sixteen years, and brings strong experience in leading multiple imaging sites: hospital-based, both community and academic environment, outpatient, occupational health, and immediate care.

Joanna received her undergraduate degree in Radiologic Sciences from the Adventist University of Health Sciences in Orlando, Fla., and her Master’s degree in Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University. She is currently working toward her Ph.D with Concordia University Chicago, with a focus on Organizational Leadership.

