JERSEYVILLE - The new Quality Auto Network dealership that features roughly 50 premium pre-owned vehicles opened for business today at 102 Sinclair Drive in Jerseyville.

David Stevenson, one of the family owners of the new Quality Auto Network business, said the dealership has “a little bit of everything” on the lot, with a concentration on mostly later model vehicles.

“We had actually been looking for a secondary location when the building in Jerseyville became available,” he said.

The Stevenson family owns the Quality/Buick/GMC/Cadillac dealership in Alton.

“The business will be strictly a sales center with pre-owned cars,” he said. “We anticipate always keeping fifty cars there. We have always had a lot of family business in Jerseyville, so this is a good location.”

Robin Soehnlin of Jerseyville and Dennis Jarden of Alton have been hired for sales in the Jerseyville market.

“It will be a really neat location,” Stevenson said. “It is an old bank building and perfect for what we wanted. We went in and redecorated the interior, painted the exterior, asphalted the parking lot and put up new LED lighting to make it nice and bright at night. It is an ideal building and location for this business extension.”

The new Quality Auto Network is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays and to 6 p.m. the rest of the week. The lot is closed on Sundays.

For more information about the location or the vehicles, call the new Quality Auto Network number at 618-639-8881.

