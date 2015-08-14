Owners make upgrades and exciting changes, but maintain same charming atmosphere

ALTON – The new owners of a tasty lunch café in Downtown Alton are overjoyed with the surrounding river bend community and how welcoming the people are.

Glenn “Beau” and Terri Beaubien have always wanted to buy a restaurant and had been searching for places to open one in St. Louis, since that is where they lived. After meeting Nikki, an Alton resident, in a few coincidental situations, Terri stumbled upon the charming State Street Market, located at 208 State St., where Nikki worked. That is when Terri found out that the business may be closing. She immediately fell in love and within a few months, the Beaubiens became the new owners of State Street Market.

“We never would have imagined to end up in Alton Illinois to be honest with you,” said Terri. “But we have found this community to be so charming and we absolutely love it, we are so happy to be here. We want to be very involved as much as possible and be a part of this community. We certainly do not want to just be those people from St. Louis.”

With much background and experience in the restaurant field, the couple is determined to please every customer that walks through the door. Glenn has been in the restaurant business for 35 years and Terri managed a large scale Italian steak restaurant in Southern Illinois.

“We’ve always wanted to open our own restaurant,” said Glenn. “We both have a passion for serving others and cooking.”

“We would go out to eat and want certain things. And in our mind, if you want it and you ask for it, if it can happen it should happen,” said Terri. “That’s what we are doing at State Street Market, we want to be present and we want be accommodating.”

The Beaubiens plan to keep all the menu favorites, including the infamous mushroom asparagus soup. Community’s feedback will allow the Beaubiens to make a few changes as well.

One change people are already raving about is breakfast. State Street Market is now serving breakfast on Saturday mornings. In the near future, they will be open on Thursday and Friday mornings for breakfast as well. State Street Market also now serves select beer and wine during the day and mimosas on Saturday mornings.

As the weather starts to cool down a bit, the Beaubien’s plan to have a live acoustic guitarist set up in the courtyard for the customers to enjoy. They are currently searching for a skilled guitarist to play soft melodies, perhaps mellow jazz, for a few hours during the day.

The Beaubiens invite the community to come by and check out State Street Market to see the new and exciting updates with the same country chic charm that everybody loves.

“Thank you for allowing us in your community,” Glenn. “We have enjoyed ourselves here so much so far and could not be more blessed to be in a better location than we are now.”

Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check State Street Market out on Facebook for daily specials and events.

