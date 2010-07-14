One of the best parts of summer is all the farm fresh produce! How would you like some for free? A new program has started in Madison County to provide fresh produce from the Farmer’s Market to those who qualify. To qualify you must be over 60 and meet the income guidelines below. You may sign up at the Alton Farmer’s Market on Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. We will be distributing them at the Alton Marketplace tent/booth.

You DO NOT need to bring proof of income but you will need identification, such as state ID card or driver’s license to verify age. The Alton Farmer’s Market is located in the parking lot of Riverbend Health at Henry St. & Landmarks Blvd. in Alton, IL. The program is also available at the Belleville Farmer’s Market, however SSP will not be responsible for the distribution of those. If you have any questions please contact Information and Assistance at 618-465-3298.





Household Size Monthly Income Amount 1 $1670 Article continues after sponsor message 2 $2247 3 $2823 4 $3400

