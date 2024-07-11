TROY - Madison County Regional Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Robert Werden, recently announced the hiring of a new principal for the county’s alternative school in Troy known as CEO (Center for Educational Opportunities). The new principal will be Naj Citrowske.

Most recently, Citrowske previously worked as an assistant principal for the Alton School District and will start in Troy this July. She has over 20 years of experience in public education as both a teacher and an administrator, all in Madison County.

Citrowske plans to continue the long track record of excellent alternative education provided to students at CEO in her new role as principal. She will work with the teachers and staff to help students learn and earn credits towards graduation. Her goal is to help students make the most of the opportunities that CEO provides and become productive members of society.

Citrowske stated: "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at CEO to continue the commitment to excellence in education and the development of essential life skills that will prepare our students for a lifetime of success and personal achievement."

