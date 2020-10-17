EAST ST LOUIS – October is National Principals Month and East St. Louis Senior High School began the year with a familiar face selected for a new role – that of principal. After appointment by the School District 189 Board of Education in July, Valencia Martin began her employment in early August as the principal of East St. Louis Senior High School.

Superintendent Arthur R. Culver announced, “We are very pleased to have Valencia Martin as Principal of East St. Louis Senior High School. Valencia brings a wealth of experiences and a proven track record in improving instructional practices, providing consistent discipline and improvements in school climate, and making gains in student achievement.” Superintendent Culver added, “We believe her leadership will help students and staff reach their full potential.”

“I am very thankful and grateful for the opportunity to serve as the proud principal of East St. Louis Senior High School,” commented Martin. “I believe all students have the right to a high-quality learning environment. My primary goal is to ensure teacher effectiveness and student learning occur daily with a high level of integrity and intentionality. We have an exceptional group of teachers that place a high priority on student learning. I work to design a continuous learning environment that encourages accountability and pride in our school. I have high expectations and I am committed to serving in all capacities.”

Valencia Martin has been in education for 22 years. She started her tenure in the East St. Louis School District in 2011 and has served as an English teacher, Instructional Coach and Assistant Principal at East St. Louis Senior High School. Most recently, she served as the Director of Teacher and School Leadership in the East St. Louis School District. Under her leadership, the team was recognized by the Illinois State Board of Education for the 2019 Those Who Excel Award in the team category.

Valencia holds a Master of Arts in Education Degree and an Educational Specialist Degree from Lindenwood University. She is a Doctoral Candidate and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Principal Martin was featured in I Am ESTL magazine in 2019. Her areas of specialty include instructional coaching, mentor coaching, leadership coaching, grant management and team building. Principal Martin has a rich history in East St. Louis School District 189 as an effective leader and has strong rapport with the students, families and staff members at East St. Louis Senior High School. She leads an administrative team that includes assistant principals Dr. Danielle Huff, Kimberly Allen, Renaldo Jackson, and Sharif Ford as well as Dekiethrich Lockett, Director of the Career and Technical Education Program.

East St. Louis School District 189 is focused on providing rigorous, high quality education and exceptional educational experiences to the nearly 6,000 students within the community. Our vision is for students to be supported physically, socially, and emotionally in a safe and nurturing environment to achieve academic success that prepares them for college, the workforce, and citizenship in the 21st century. For more information, visit www.estl189.com. Follow more great stories @estl189 on Facebook and Twitter.

