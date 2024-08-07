EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Police Department welcomed a new member to its team as Officer Jessica Flores was sworn in Tuesday night before the City Council. Officer Flores officially began her duties on July 23, 2024.

Having completed her training at the police academy, Officer Flores is now participating in the department's field training program. She joins the ranks as one of six female police officers currently serving in Edwardsville.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We're happy to have her launch her law enforcement career on the City's behalf," said a representative from the department.

Officer Flores's addition to the force underscores the department's ongoing commitment to diversifying its team and enhancing its service to the community.

More like this:

Aug 22, 2024 - Duke Bakery, Edwardsville Police/Fire Display Touching Tributes to K-9 Odin

Jul 23, 2024 - Illinois Leaders Speak Out Against Officer-Involved Shooting of Massey

Aug 22, 2024 - Statement from Haine on Alton Officer-Involved Shooting

Aug 22, 2024 - State's Attorney Announces Guilty Verdict in Trial of Man Charged with Assaulting Members of U.S. Marshals Service Task Force

3 days ago - Multi-Talented EHS Musician Luci Klingensmith Becomes Part Of Saint Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra

 