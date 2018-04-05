EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville City Council approved the purchase of a new playground structure at Vadalabene Park during Tuesday night's council meeting.

The playground equipment previously at the park no longer met safety and accessibility code requirements resulting in the decision to replace the structure for both families of the softball league and neighboring families who live near the park.

Alderman Art Risavy said only a few in-house expenses will be required, with the majority of costs, $50,000, coming from a grant.

"This definitely is needed," Alderman Janet Stack added.

Article continues after sponsor message

The play structure is designed for children from the ages two to five. The structure will include a frog for climbing, toadstools and an umbrella structure for shade.

Christy Jennings, with Whitley's Wishes, worked with the Parks Department to pick the playground structure. Assistant Parks Director Katie Grable said Jennings' daughter, Whitley, felt very strongly about seeing upgrades at the Valdabene Park before her death.

"Earlier on tonight's agenda we approved a raffle for Whitley's Wishes," Mayor Hal Patton said. "I know Ms. Jennings is very passionate about her daughter, cancer treatment and future individuals benefiting from her causes."

The non-profit organization, Whitley's Wishes, was established in memory of Whitley Hedger who died of pediatric cancer, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

"I think they'll continue to raise money and do good things for that area," Mayor Patton added.

More like this: