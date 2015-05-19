Besides the victory with another quality start from Michael Wacha and Randal Grichuk rebounding with a 3-5 performance at the plate, tonight’s 10-2 victory over the New York Mets allowed the St. Louis Cardinals to get rookie Sam Tuivailala back onto the mound as well.

“I can’t tell you how excited I was to get Sam back out there,” said Mike Matheny in the postgame scrum carried on FSN. He then smiled and volunteered the pitcher had a little something different he was throwing.

“He actually introduced a new pitch tonight he’s never thrown in a game before. It’s a cutter-ish pitch that I think’s gonna completely redefine how he throws. He was a little apprehensive, it ended up working out real well for him.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Cardinals introduced the pitch to Tuivailala in Spring Training, but he was already working on adding a curve and changeup to the arsenal. But since his recall two days ago, there has been a renewed focus on the pitch.

“Force fed it to him today,” continued Matheny, sounding like the former catcher he is. “He’s an athlete. This kid was drafted as a shortstop and we’ve talked about how those kinds of pitchers typically can grab a new pitch and run with it. With the high velocity he has, if he has something else–and that’s a pitch that you’re seeing a lot of guys throwing a high percentage of the time, so I’m excited what that could possibly open up for him.”

Tuivailala allowed one hit and struck out a batter while working a scoreless 9th inning. He had allowed at least one run in each of his four big league appearances prior.

“He has been toying with it, but not very convicted,” added Matheny about Sam’s new cutter. “Today, once again, just excited to see him figure that out. It’s a pitch that you don’t have to be quite so fine with too. We saw what happens when you try to be too fine with your fastball–even if it is 99-100(mph). So now he’s got something else he can throw more towards the middle of the plate.”

photo credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports