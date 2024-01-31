Pere Marquette State Park Natural Resources Coordinator Lev Smolianski is an experienced mountain biker and he said he knows there is sincere interest in the trail expansion at Pere Marquette State Park.

"We are excited about it," he said. "We will bring more people to Pere Marquette State Park and it will be a wonderful shared space. The mountain trails will be about 3 to 3.5 miles long. One of the sections still has to be cut. We are in essence following the existing trail path, but cutting some additional space."

Smolianski said in his time in the region he has discovered a strong interest in mountain biking with many enthusiasts.

Smolianski said the new planned trails are not open to mountain bikes at this time but an opening date will be announced. He also said as shown in this map in blue (above) the trail will be a mountain bike-only trail.

"The trails in orange are designated as equine use only," he said. "The section in green (above) will be a shared use trail between both user groups. This is an established fire break that is over 30 feet wide and has plenty of room to accommodate both groups. Equine traffic will always have the right of way in this section.

"Signs will be posted, and bikers will be expected to dismount and allow equine users to pass. As is shown on the map, mountain bike users will access the trail from the Ski Lift road only. Equine trail users (shown in orange above) will access their trails from the existing day-use area."

Smolianski said these trails will be open to the public early to mid-spring, but they don't have an exact date just yet.

"We have opened up a previously existing section of trail that has been underused for several years and the new trail will have two sides. The left or west side will remain for equine use, while the right or east side will be for mountain bikes only."

For now, during hunting seasons, this trail area will be closed, but it will be available through the spring and summer months.

Any questions can be answered by calling the visitor center at (618) 786-3323.

