ALTON – Rotary Club of the Riverbend Alton-Godfrey announced new officers for the 2024-2025 Rotary year at its annual end-of-term meeting on June 20. Every one of the more than 46,000 Rotary clubs in the world install their own president and officers from its active members prior to the beginning of the Rotary year on July 1.

Monica Bristow, who served a two-year term as Riverbend Rotary president, passed the president’s gavel to Eric McRoy, who has served as vice president for the past two years. Officers for the coming year: Diane Schuette, vice president; Michelle Wittman, secretary; and Jeremy Watters, treasurer.

Additional positions and chairs include: Matt Kotzamanis, sergeant-at-arms; Karen Jackson, Rotary Foundation; Leslie Schobernd, membership; Jeanne Truckey, service projects; Brenda Eardly, trivia night; Monica Bristow, program/speakers; Emily Jackson, meeting facilities; Tyler Jackson, bell-ringing; and Gene Howell, youth engagement.

Rotary of the Riverbend, also known as Riverbend Rotary, was formed nearly 15 years ago. These Rotarians are community volunteers who are committed to making an impact in our local communities through service, collaboration and empowerment. Riverbend Rotary supports local infant and child safety outreach efforts, with recent financial gifts given to Riverbend Head Start & Family Services for sleep kits and car seats, as well as Sleep in Heavenly Peace, building beds for area youth.

Weekly club meetings for Riverbend Rotary are held every Thursday from 12 to 1 pm at Senior Services Plus in Alton. For more information about membership in Riverbend Rotary, visit RiverbendRotary.com.

