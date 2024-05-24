ALTON - A new mural has been completed in Upper Alton.

Located at Granny’s Uniforms at 2525 College Avenue in Alton, the mural was commissioned by the Upper Alton Association. The painting welcomes visitors to “Pie Town,” a nod to the custom Pie Town shirts sold at Granny’s Uniforms.

“The board feels this will bring new energy to the Upper Alton area,” said Debra Frakes, president of the Upper Alton Association.

The organization has been planning a mural in the Upper Alton area since before the COVID-19 Pandemic. They were delayed by the pandemic, but they are happy to have the finished mural freshly painted and ready to go. The mural was painted by local artist Lauren Rogalsky.

Historic Pie Town is a portion of Alton known to many as Upper Alton. Its history dates to the 1840s. Soldiers gathering near Alton, en route to the Mexican War, camped in an area that is now Rock Spring Park. Ladies in surrounding homes delivered pies to the weary travelers. Thus, the legend “Pie Town” originated.

The Upper Alton Association supports many projects throughout the Alton community. You can learn more about what they do at their official Facebook page. For more information or to volunteer, email them at UpperAltonAssociation@gmail.com.

