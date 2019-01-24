EDWARDSVILLE - There have been several changes during the off season for what will now be again the Montclaire Swim Club.

The name was Water Works Swim Club but has been changed in the off pool months. Legendary Edwardsville YMCA Breakers’ Head Coach Bob Rettle, also the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center general manager, will be the Montclaire Swim Club Association Board president.

There is a drive that is ongoing for membership and a plan has been developed for families to take out memberships now and pay a monthly fee until the start of the swim season or pay the full amount. The fee for this is reduced $25 off the normal family membership price.

Yearly prices for 2019 are $375 for a family membership and $185 for a single membership. The payment for the Family Memberships program is $350 under a payment structure.

Montclaire Swim Club will open at May 25 and run through Sept. 2.

“I am president of the board and we are going to try to make some positive changes,” Coach Rettle said. “We are going to be going back to the Montclaire Swim Club name. It was 2007 or 2008 when we changed it to Water Works. We just really feel like want to tie ourselves back in the history of the club. We looked recently at old articles from the day we broke ground here. There is a lot of rich history at Montclaire Swim Club. We have had a lot of big-name swimmers swim here from people like Bill Stapleton, Tom Jager, Bailey Grinter, Steve Deist, and many more. Some have even gone on to be Olympians.”

One new feature will be any member will have the availability to free swim lessons for 3-6-year-olds, Rettle said.

“This will get them introduced to swimming and the swim team,” he said of the swim lessons program. “We will have swim team kids and others volunteer with the swim lessons. We have several other family things planned for the summer.”

For more information, call Montclaire Swim Club at (618) 407-7665 or e-mail monclaireswimclub@yahoo.com or click here for the website to sign up for membership:

http://www.waterworksswimclub.com/

