CHICAGO – Powerball players now have another chance to win big prizes every week, with a third weekly draw being added on Monday nights. The first-ever additional draw is making its debut tonight with a $293 million jackpot on offer.

All other elements of the Powerball game will remain the same, including the Wednesday and Saturday evening draws, prize structure, gameplay, odds, and the price of the ticket.

Powerball has been a popular game since its Illinois debut in 2010 and has brought many big wins to Illinois Lottery players. Since 2010, 140 Illinois residents have become millionaires after winning prizes of $1 million or more playing Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot has also been struck twice by Illinois Lottery players - a man from Freeport won a $50 million jackpot in March 2013, and a family from Oak Park split a $70 million jackpot in December 2010.

Article continues after sponsor message

In 2021 alone, Powerball players in Illinois have already won seven prizes of $1 million and 28 prizes of $50,000. Since January, more than one million winning Powerball tickets have been sold, bringing in over $13 million in prizes for Illinois Lottery players this year.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and players have the option to add the Power Play for an additional $1. Draw results can be found on the Illinois Lottery website at www.illinoislottery.com and on the Illinois Lottery app.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $21 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics, Alzheimer's, police memorials and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.

More like this: