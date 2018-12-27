EDWARDSVILLE - The new MOD pizza place is nearing completion and there is excitement around the project.

MOD will be located in the Edwardsville Marketplace at 2300A Troy Road, close to Target. Edwardsville Economic Director Walt Williams says he is extremely excited about MOD opening soon and hopes to be one of its first pizza customers.

MOD features what the company describes as “feel-good ingredients,” prepped fresh daily and ready to go with everything from meaty to vegan and everything in between.

The MOD pizza is super fast with almost an assembly-line style. “Once you’ve ordered, it takes just minutes before your must-have crave is good to go,” the company said.

MOD is the original superfast pizza experience – a pioneering fast-casual concept that puts the customer in the driver’s seat. Artisan-style pizzas and salads are individually sized, made on demand, and ready in just minutes. Patrons can choose from over 30 toppings – the price stays the same no matter what you pick.

Anyone wishing to apply for a job at MOD, should visit modpizza.com/jobs.

