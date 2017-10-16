New medical building extension gains a wall at Alton Memorial
October 16, 2017 10:00 AM October 16, 2017 10:01 AM
ALTON - The first part of the exterior wall to the Medical Office Building B extension construction at Alton Memorial Hospital was tilted up into place on Saturday, Oct. 14. The 41,000-square-foot addition is expected to open in the spring of 2018, accommodating offices for pediatrics, primary care, OB/GYN, internal medicine, psychiatry and an outpatient lab.
