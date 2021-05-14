ALTON - New Alton Mayor David Goins and the City Council were all sworn at Alton City Hall Wednesday night.

Mayor Goins also announced the Gori Law Firm would be the new legal counsel for the city.

Goins also named his department heads appointments and they were all approved.

Outgoing Alton Mayor Brant Walker held his last city council meeting prior to the swearing-in and the second meeting.

Goins said the the Gori Firm has an office in Alton and are principal owners of a diverse law firm that gives back hundreds of thousands of dollars to the community.

“The Gori Firm will represent the city in legal matters going forward,” he said. “They will assign attorneys to appear at council meetings moving forward and represent the city in legal matters from in court hearings, negotiations or any other duties directed by the office of the mayor. This will be done with an hourly rate with no monthly retainer. This will be paid at the end of the month with an invoice of the work performed.”

The Gori Firm was approved by a 7-0 unanimous vote to represent the city. Rodney Caffey was retained as city attorney.

Mayor Goins nominated and retained Police Chief Marcos Pulido and named Jarrett Ford deputy chief. Fire Chief Jesse Jemison was retained and Rob Franke will be the deputy chief. Greg Caffey will be director of planning and development.

Amanda Scoggins will be personnel director, Michael Haynes will be the park and recreation director and Mike Parsons public works director. Stephanie Elliott will be the mayor pro tem. All the Goins nominations were approved by the city council.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker Expresses Appreciation For Eight Years In Office

Alton Mayor Walker expressed thanks to the city council and City of Alton for sincerely entrusting his administration for eight years.

“I am very proud of the council, the employees, the department heads, the police, fire department members, paramedics, the public works staff for the work they have done in handling all the floods over the last eight years and protecting the city. I am proud of the accomplishments of the administration. It has been an honor and privilege to serve this community and I am proud of the work we did. I will miss you and love you all.”

