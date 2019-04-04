SPRINGFIELD, IL – Acting Director of Agriculture John Sullivan has announced today the hiring of Kevin Gordon and Josh Gross to lead the Illinois State Fair and Du Quoin State Fair, respectively.

Kevin Gordon is returning to the Department of Agriculture to lead the 2019 Illinois State Fair. He brings with him previous experience leading the State Fair that will be invaluable to the Department.

“I’m very appreciative of Director Sullivan and Governor Pritzker for this opportunity. I’m excited to come back and work with the Department and the phenomenal state fair staff,” says Gordon. “The Illinois State Fairgrounds is a special place and I look forward to getting back and seeing what 2019 holds.”

“Kevin brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and a genuine appreciation for the Illinois State Fair. Through years of hard work, he has earned the respect of co-workers, exhibitors, vendors and the fair community,” says Sullivan. “I’m proud to have Kevin Gordon lead the Illinois State Fair.”

Josh Gross of Du Quoin has been tapped to lead the Du Quoin State Fair. Josh currently serves as the Perry County Clerk with previous experience as a store manager and financial advisor.

“I would like to thank the people of Perry County for electing me twice to serve as their County Clerk,” says Gross. “I look forward to continuing to serve the community and surrounding region in this role and showcasing what the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds has to offer.”

“The experience that Josh brings from both the public and private sectors is a welcome addition to the Du Quoin State Fair,” says Sullivan. “His personal connection, love for the region, and fresh energy will revitalize a treasure for the community and an economic engine for the entire area. I’m excited to have him leading the Du Quoin State Fair.”

Governor Pritzker underscored his commitment to and appreciation for the Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs.

"We're excited to welcome Kevin Gordon back to the Illinois State Fair and to have Josh Gross continue his public service at the Du Quoin State Fair," said Gov. JB Pritzker. "Their leadership will be crucial to planning and executing our state's most treasured events. Illinoisans and visitors from around the region will soon enjoy the fruits of their labor at the fairgrounds."

