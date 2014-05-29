Tuesday, May 27th, 2014 - The official Grand Opening of River Bend Yoga, a new yoga studio co-owned by RYT 200 Instructor Vicky Delaney and YTT Student Janet Keffer, will be on Sunday, June 1. They will be hosting an Open House from 11am to 4pm with hourly door prizes given away, including a free yoga mat, free yoga class vouchers and much more to celebrate their Grand Opening. There will be refreshments, a chance to meet the owners and instructors as well as Yoga Master Jaime Sanchez of West East Natural Healing, and free chair massages given by Licensed Massage Therapist Sarah Smith. River Bend Yoga is located at 202 State Street, Alton, IL 62002 and will offer a variety of types of classes, class times, and various instructors to fill the needs of the local community.

River Bend Yoga is offering an assortment of yoga classes including SUP Yoga. SUP Yoga, or Stand Up Paddleboard Yoga, will be offered every Saturday (weather permitting) of the summer in Ellis Bay over in the Riverlands in West Alton, MO. Class size is limited, classes run for 90 minutes, and cost $30 which includes the use of a paddle board.

Participants must sign up ahead of time and reserve their spots with a deposit. “Doing yoga on a surface that is constantly in motion fires up your core muscles and strengthens muscles that aren't called on in everyday practice. Even Plank Pose is more challenging because your board is moving a little back and forth, and that added tipsiness activates your core and arms," says Keffer. “The advantages of doing yoga on a paddleboard are many….In the studio, I find myself trying so hard to do everything perfectly, that I sometimes forget how fun yoga is. SUP yoga is a reminder that it's not so serious. The worst that can happen is that I fall in the water and get back up," says Delaney.

Family yoga classes will be a highlight of the studio. Parents are encouraged to bring their child(ren) to a Family Yoga class, which will be offered every other week. This class will allow children to learn yoga with their parent or guardian and will be taught by experienced registered instructors, including RYT 200 Erin Ahlfield, and will be $15 per family, defined as one adult and up to 2 child(ren), additional children $5 each. Prenatal Yoga classes will be offered, if you are interested please contact the studio and let them know. Prenatal yoga can ease discomforts of pregnancy and gives women time to discover the changes happening to their bodies and prepare for the mystery and rigor of childbirth.

Community is an important concept in yoga and one that River Bend Yoga is committed to honor by offering multiple opportunities for people to participate in yoga. “Yoga is not just for flexible people. Yoga is for anyone and everyone and provides many benefits for people including increased mindfulness, mobility, and strength and can help reduce stress drastically,” says Janet Keffer. Every Saturday of the summer, an outdoor yoga class will be taught at the Alton Farmers and Artisan Market, 8:00-8:45am. Farmers Market yoga will be primarily taught by RYT 200 Instructor Rebecca Steiner and is donation based with a suggested donation of $5-$10 per class and is a great chance to try yoga.

River Bend Yoga offers daily classes in the studio at a variety of times. Classes range from an early morning start at 5:30am on Tuesday/Thursday, to a later evening Hot Yoga class on Wednesday evenings at 7pm and many times and days in between, including a 10-11am and 12:05-12:50pm class Monday/Wednesday/Fridays. For a full schedule or additional information please visit them on Facebook, River Bend Yoga. Please call 618-433-8321 for more information or if you have questions about yoga or the studio.

