New Living Free Groups at First Baptist Maryville
WHAT: NEW LIVING FREE GROUPS
WHERE: First Baptist Maryville | 7110 State Route 162, Maryville, IL 62062
WHEN: Alzheimer’s Support & Managing Motherhood Groups Start Soon
WHO: Anyone
COST: Free | Childcare Provided Free of Charge
WHY: One of the key purposes of First Baptist Church Maryville (FBCM) is to “Encourage the Hurting.” Life is difficult, and many are faced with challenges and issues that are uncontrollable or hard to manage. When going through these difficult circumstances, many people feel alone and
like no one cares about them or can help them. FBCM wants people to know that they are
not alone--the people of FBCM care and can help. FBCM’s Living Free Groups help by bringing
together group members navigating through similar circumstances with experienced group
leaders for mutual support and encouragement.
Groups include:
• NEW: Alzheimer’s Support: 3rd Thursday/Month @ 6:30 p.m. (Starts 3/20)
• NEW: Managing Motherhood: Wednesdays, 4/2 - 5/7 @ 6:45 p.m.
• Cancer Companions: Every Thursday @ 7 p.m.
• Fibromyalgia & Chronic Pain: 1st & 3rd Tuesdays/Month @ 7 p.m.
• Grief Support: Every Thursday @ 7 p.m.
• Parents of Special Needs Children: 2nd Tuesday/Month @ 6:30 p.m.
There is no cost or need to sign up to participate in a group. Prospective group members
may begin attendng meetings at any time. Childcare is provided, free of charge, for all
groups. If childcare is needed for a child with special needs, please contact the church office
(618.667.8221). For more info, visit fbmaryville.org/pastoral-care.
