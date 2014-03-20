WHAT: NEW LIVING FREE GROUPS

WHERE: First Baptist Maryville | 7110 State Route 162, Maryville, IL 62062

WHEN: Alzheimer’s Support & Managing Motherhood Groups Start Soon

WHO: Anyone

COST: Free | Childcare Provided Free of Charge

WHY: One of the key purposes of First Baptist Church Maryville (FBCM) is to “Encourage the Hurting.” Life is difficult, and many are faced with challenges and issues that are uncontrollable or hard to manage. When going through these difficult circumstances, many people feel alone and

like no one cares about them or can help them. FBCM wants people to know that they are

not alone--the people of FBCM care and can help. FBCM’s Living Free Groups help by bringing

together group members navigating through similar circumstances with experienced group

leaders for mutual support and encouragement.

Groups include:

• NEW: Alzheimer’s Support: 3rd Thursday/Month @ 6:30 p.m. (Starts 3/20)

• NEW: Managing Motherhood: Wednesdays, 4/2 - 5/7 @ 6:45 p.m.

• Cancer Companions: Every Thursday @ 7 p.m.

• Fibromyalgia & Chronic Pain: 1st & 3rd Tuesdays/Month @ 7 p.m.

• Grief Support: Every Thursday @ 7 p.m.

• Parents of Special Needs Children: 2nd Tuesday/Month @ 6:30 p.m.

There is no cost or need to sign up to participate in a group. Prospective group members

may begin attendng meetings at any time. Childcare is provided, free of charge, for all

groups. If childcare is needed for a child with special needs, please contact the church office

(618.667.8221). For more info, visit fbmaryville.org/pastoral-care.

