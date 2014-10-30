(ALTON, IL) – As Saint Anthony’s Health Center enters into an historical affiliation with OSF HealthcareSystem, a new leader of Saint Anthony’s has been named. Ajay Pathak, most recently the ChiefIntegration Officer for OSF, has been appointed to serve as President and CEO of OSF Saint Anthony’sHealth Center and OSF Saint Clare’s Hospital, effective the first day of the affiliation, November 1, 2014.Pathak will succeed Sister M. Mikela, F.S.G.M., current CEO and President of the two-campus Alton health system, who will be transferring to a new role in Ministry Services Administration at the OSF offices in Peoria.

“Ajay has worked closely with the Saint Anthony’s team throughout this year, directing and managing the integration process from the beginning,” said Kevin Schoeplein, CEO of OSF Healthcare System. “He has led efforts to introduce and orient Saint Anthony’s Mission Partners, physicians and the Alton community about the broad array of programs and services offered by OSF HealthCare.”

Pathak joined OSF as the Director of Strategic Business Development in 2009 and was responsible for leading and managing the affiliations of both Saint Elizabeth Medical Center (Ottawa, IL) and Saint

Luke’s Medical Center (Kewanee, IL) from the Letters of Intent to closing. Additionally, he also directed the business planning through launch of the eICU ConstantCare program, OSF’s first Tele-Health program across the entire System.

“I am honored at the opportunity to continue to serve our Sisters in this new capacity, whereby we can further enhance Catholic health care in this new region, and promote greater health, access and care coordination for our communities,” Pathak said.

Prior to working at OSF, Pathak worked as an investment banker at Lehman Brothers in their leveraged finance group, focusing on acquisition and debt related financings within the health care sector. He previously served as a health care strategy consultant for Navigant Consulting and the Advisory Board

Company. He earned his Bachelors of Science in Biology and Sociology with an emphasis in Health Care from Union College (Schenectady, NY). He earned a certificate Masters in Public Health Management from Harvard School of Public Health (Boston, MA) as well as a Master’s in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Georgetown University McDonough School of Business (Washington, DC).

“It has been a blessing to have Ajay here on this 11-month long integration journey,” said Sister M. Mikela. “He has walked with us as we expand to be part of a bigger family, a family that has embraced us as we have embraced them.

“We are going into the affiliation with confidence in our role of ensuring local access to quality health care and offering a wider variety of specialty services while improving our ability to recruit new doctors for area residents.”

In addition to her new role in Ministry Services Administration, Sister M. Mikela was appointed to theOSF Healthcare System Board of Directors. She will work closely with Sister Diane Marie, O.S.F.,President of OSF Healthcare System.

“The affiliation with OSF is allowing a Catholic health care mission – rooted in Germany between our Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George and the Third Order of the Sisters of St. Francis -- to continue and to flourish in our River Bend community,” added Sister M. Mikela.

