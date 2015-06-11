The City of Jerseyville is proud to welcome Ben Bishop as the newest full-time employee of the Parks & Recreation Department. The department would like to introduce him to the community and visitors.

Ben has been married to his wife Melissa for almost four years. He has lived in Jerseyville and Grafton for most of his life. He graduated from Jersey Community High School and was a part of some tremendous sports teams over the years with phenomenal coaches. He then went on to graduate from the University of Missouri and is still a huge Mizzou fan to this day.

His new role with the Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) is very important to him because it involves a great sense of community, allowing him to work within the community he loves so much. He also has a great passion for all sports. He thoroughly enjoys watching and playing just about any sport. He believes in always working his absolute hardest to achieve great success. He is eager to be a part of the department's continued growth in the years to come. He is looking forward to this new journey. Stop at the park and welcome him aboard!

