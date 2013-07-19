It's time for the adults to act like kids again and have fun playing some schoolyard games! Registration is now open for the Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) Co-ed Kickball League. Games will be held on Thursday nights. The seven game season will start Thursday, August 29. The top four teams will advance to playoffs at the conclusion of the regular season. All games will be played at Dolan Park on Diamond D or E. Teams must be aware that alcohol is prohibited within the park. All players must be a minimum of 18 years old. League fee is $250 per team and is due at the time of registration. Deadline is Friday, August 16, so hurry to register!



For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm , call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com .

