GODFREY - A new Japanese restaurant will be opening in Godfrey sometime over the next few months. Toko Sushi & Boba will open in Godfrey’s Monticello Plaza at 5775 Godfrey Road, Suite D.

“We have not done a final inspection with them yet, but I do know they’ve been talking with the mayor and the clerk to get a few more permits lined up,” Godfrey Building and Zoning Assistant Erica Schmeig said. “About a week or so ago, they were shooting for [opening in] 30 days.”

At last night’s Godfrey Village Board of Trustees meeting, Godfrey Economic Development Director Jim Mager said that based on his conversations with the owner, they would be looking at a “March or April” opening date.

During that meeting, the Village Board conducted the first reading of an ordinance that would grant the new restaurant a liquor license to serve sake and wine. The board will officially vote on that ordinance at their next meeting on Feb. 21.

Schmeig said the owner of this new restaurant is Ahmad Sukani. Mayor Mike McCormick said Sukani was previously affiliated with the former Shogun Steak House in Alton.

“This is somebody that was connected with Shogun that has ventured off,” McCormick said at the Village Board meeting.

Despite Shogun being a hibachi grill restaurant, Schmeig said she didn’t see anything in the building and zoning plans that would indicate Toko Sushi & Boba would also be a hibachi restaurant. She added that she’s looking forward to it opening.

“I’m excited for it,” she said. “I think it’ll be a good, different choice that’s not easily available around here, so I think it’s going to go over well - I’m counting down!”

