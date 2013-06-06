FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill., June 6, 2013 - WellSpring Resources, a nationally-recognized leader in recovery and mental health services, has chosen commercial builder IMPACT Strategies to construct its new $2 million independent living facility in Alton, Ill. The property, located at 1900 Brown Street, will break ground on June 6 and is anticipated to open in February 2014.

The 12-unit residential housing facility will serve adults with serious mental health conditions. At approximately 10,900 square feet, Amy’s Crossing will meet the independent living needs of its residents and also provide access to various types of services, including housekeeping and transportation. An old office building was demolished to make room for the new facility.

Amy’s Crossing is being funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and Madison County Community Development. WellSpring Resources is naming the property Amy’s Crossing in honor of a dedicated and long-time employee of the company.

IMPACT Strategies will collaborate closely with Hurford Architects, Inc. of Glen Carbon, Ill., which designed the facility. IMPACT Strategies has constructed several similar independent living and senior living facilities in the area, including Cedarhurst of Shiloh, Ill., and the Southern Illinois Hospice Home in Edwardsville, Ill. The company also recently completed The Enclave, an expansive student-housing apartment community in Edwardsville, and is gearing up on a second, similar complex called Enclave West.

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Commercial, Healthcare, Educational and Senior Care construction and offers an array of construction services including design-build, general contracting and construction management. The company, which this year celebrates its 10-year anniversary, is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. and serves clients throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

