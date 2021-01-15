The St. Louis County Police Department is pleased to announce the creation of a new program, the Crisis Intervention Unit’s Homeless Outreach Program.

The Homeless Outreach Program’s goals are to assist those experiencing chronic or temporary homelessness, foster working relationships with agencies providing assistance and resources through various providers. The Homeless Outreach Officer will work toward identifying and understanding the link between the individual situation and potential services available to them.

The Crisis Intervention Unit’s efforts intend to center around recognizing an individual’s crisis and providing the needed resource to mitigate that crisis urgently. It is anticipated this will also decrease the call volume within the Division of Patrol related to the unhoused population.

“I have believed for many years that this Department would benefit from a more interactive and problem solving approach to those that are unhoused,” said Chief Barton.

“As Chief, I had the ability to redeploy resources and personnel to the Crisis Intervention Unit to fill this urgent need.”

Should members of the public wish to contribute to this effort, the program is accepting donations of items like toiletries, clothing, and handwarmers. The clothing items specifically sought at this time are what help someone in the winter months, like blankets, coats, hats, and gloves. Those items can be sent to or dropped off at St. Louis County Police Headquarters, located at 7900 Forsyth Boulevard in Clayton,MO 63105.

