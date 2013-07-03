Senior Services Plus would like to welcome our newest employees, Care Transitions Specialist Jacqueline Malone and Stacey Noble-Loveland.

As Care Transitions Specialist, their responsibilities will be to work one-on-one with seniors and their families, or primary caregivers, to see that all discharge care instructions are being addressed. Each client who uses the Care Transitions program through Senior Services Plus will receive four weeks of daily follow-up, both in person and over the telephone.

Malone, who earned her Bachelor’s degree in Marketing from Suffield University in Twin Falls, Idaho, has worked as a case assistant for the Southern Illinois Visiting Nurses Association for the past year.

Loveland, who earned her Masters degree in Gerontology from LindenwoodUniversity in St. Charles, most recently worked as the Marketing & Admissions Coordinator at St. Clare’s Villa in Alton.

Care Transitions will help provide more than just resources for individuals who have been discharged. They will have a personal consultant to help them understand the importance of initial physician’s appointments, physical therapy, wound care, nutrition guidelines, and all that is involved in discharging a patient.

For additional information on the Care Transitions program at Senior Services Plus, call 618-465-3298 or visit www.seniorservicesplus.org.

