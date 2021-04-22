ALTON - One of owner Jason Harrison’s missions in life is to make the Alton area a better place to live and work. Harrison’s LaMay’s Catering, located at the old Riverbend Billiards location at 909 E. Broadway in Alton, follows that premise of providing a healthy, affordable meal opportunity for those in the region.

The new heat-and-eat meals program is already a success and Harrison hopes to see it continue to expand.

“We just launched part of our program with John Hentrich, owner of Riverbender.com. The heat-and-eat meals are a new part of our program. We have a variety of items from a brisket meal, tilapia, shrimp, chicken fajitas, and more.”

A heat-and-eat menu options:

Pick 1 Entree: Brisket, Tilapia, Chicken Fajita, Smoked pulled pork, Rosemary chicken breast, Grilled Pepper Salmon, Garlic Shrimp, and Pesto Chicken. Pick 1 Side: California Melody, Cheesy Cauliflower, Garlic Parmesan Zucchini, Steamed Green beans, and cabbage.

Each meal is only $6. Meal Pick-up is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Orders have to be placed 24 hours in advance.

The name of the business comes from Jason’s two daughters - Lakya and Maylena Harrison.

Harrison said he has been working the business out of the old Riverbend Billiards Hall for about seven months now. He said his business provides fresh, locally sourced food. LaMay's is currently offering a food service contract for St. Ambrose Catholic School, the Alton Boys and Girls Club, and others in the area.

“We have all kinds of different things at the after-school programs from chicken nuggets, salads, toasted ravioli, chicken wraps, and much more,” Harrison said.

LaMay’s Catering also works events, delivers to any daycare or school, and has received strong reviews on its work.

With COVID-19 Pandemic numbers lifting, LaMay’s Catering plans to offer a Friday’s Fish and Barbecue Night. Harrison hopes as the summer comes, the business will also open on Saturday nights.

“We just received our liquor license and we will have live music with good fish and barbecue on Friday nights,” he said. “We are open for walk-ins from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 909 E. Broadway in Alton. “Grab some lunch with your co-workers or dinner with the family.”

“We hope the experience brings people together,” Harrison said.

Harrison is a licensed minister and is a youth pastor at Deliverance Temple in Alton. He is also president of the Riverbend Ministerial Alliance. Harrison said he learned to cook from his father, Greg, who also had a catering business.

“I love to prepare food and I love seeing the smiles on people’s faces when they gather together for conversation and a good meal,” he said.

For more information or to order your meal visit lamayscatering.com or their constantly updated Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lamayscateringinc/

