URBANA – Cutting-edge research in health sciences plays a vital role in preventing disease, driving new treatments, and improving the way healthcare professionals and systems work and approach diagnosis.

“The amount of time it takes for those research findings to make it from the scientific literature to the public can be a real challenge,” says Kelsey Hassevoort, research development specialist for brain health at University of Illinois’ Interdisciplinary Health Sciences Institute.

To connect the public more quickly to these latest advancements in health, a continuing collaboration between University of Illinois Extension and IHSI brings current findings on a broad range of health topics within easy access of communities and professionals seeking continuing education credits.

The weekly 10-session Summer Self-Care series, will be held online at noon (CT) Wednesdays, beginning June 23 and running through Aug. 25. Register at: go.illinois.edu/SelfCare.

Health topics covered in the series include:

June 23: Understanding How Memory Works

June 30: Our Chemical Environment: How to Read Product Labels and Understand Marketing Terms

July 7: The Pros and Cons of Probiotics

July 14: How Does Biological Sex Manifest in the Brain?

July 21: Healthy Arteries, Healthy Brain: Understanding Cerebrovascular Health

July 28: No Sugarcoating It: The Ins and Outs of Diabetes

August 4: Harnessing Technology to Improve Healthcare Communications with Patients

August 11: Our Chemical Environment: Racial Disparities in Phthalate Exposure

August 18: The Science of Stem Cells: Fact Versus Fiction

August 25: How Bias and Racism Impact Health Systems and the Patient Experience

CEUs and CPDUs are available for each session and need to be purchased separately through the Continuing Education Institute of Illinois. CPDUs are granted through University of Illinois’ College of Education.

If a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the program, email Chelsey Byers at clbyers@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.

SOURCE: Chelsey Byers, Family Life Educator, University of Illinois Extension

SOURCE: Kelsey Hassevoort, Research Development Specialist, Interdisciplinary Health Sciences Institute, University of Illinois

WRITER: Liz Smith, Media Communications Coordinator, University of Illinois Extension

ABOUT EXTENSION: Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

