(ALTON, IL) -- Adults seeking to obtain greater life satisfaction by improving their mood and reducing stress/anxiety are invited to join Feeling Good, the area’s only group therapy led by a Licensed Clinical Psychologist.  Facilitated by Shannon Walker, PhD, Clinical Supervisor of Saint Anthony’s Psychological Services, the group will encourage participants to:

  • Master Relaxation
  • Manage Stress and Anxiety
  • Stop Worried Thoughts
  • Identify and Fix Unhelpful Thought Patterns
  • Build Coping Skills
  • Improve Mood

Dr. Walker has expertise in the treatment of depression, anxiety, chronic pain, trauma and adjustment to life transitions, providing professional counseling and psychological evaluation in a caring and compassionate manner.

The Feeling Good group sessions are covered under most insurance plans and are held in the Psychological Services office in the Saint Clare’s Professional Building, Suite 101 at 815 East Fifth Street. For more information or to make an appointment, please contact Psychological Services at 618-474-6240. All calls are confidential.

