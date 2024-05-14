GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police Department recently welcomed its newest member after Officer Leo Rankin was officially sworn in at Tuesday's Village Board meeting.

Police Chief Todd Link shared more about Rankin’s background and the years of experience he brings to the department.

“He’s 42 years old, he was born in Zambia, Africa, he came to America as a child and has lived in Glen Carbon and the Glen Carbon area for 25 years,” Link said of Rankin.

“He holds an Associate’s Degree from Lewis & Clark [Community College] in Criminal Justice, he worked for 12 years as a public safety officer at Washington University Medical School in St. Louis - and part of that time, he was frontline supervisor and corporal. He has also worked part-time for the Staunton, Ill. Police Department.”

Rankin also holds several certifications, Link added, including training as a field training officer and crisis intervention officer. Rankin graduated from Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC) Police Academy Session 151, along with GCPD Officers Tawanna Knighten and Blake Takmajian, who were sworn in earlier this year.

Following the Chief’s comments, Mayor Bob Marcus officially swore Rankin in as the newest member of the Glen Carbon Police Department. Rankin’s wife Jenny and son George then helped pin on his badge before he took photos with Chief Link and several of his fellow officers.

The Glen Carbon Police Department made the announcement on Facebook shortly after Rankin was sworn in.

“We are very happy to welcome Officer Leo Rankin, G70, to the Glen Carbon Police Department,” they said. “He was sworn in tonight by Mayor Marcus surrounded by his family and friends.”

