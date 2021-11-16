SPRINGFIELD – With winter bearing down and snow starting to appear in the forecast, the Illinois Department of Transportation is debuting an improved winter road conditions map on its popular Getting Around Illinois website.

“Illinois winters are notorious for changing quickly and drastically, sometimes over just a few miles. These improvements to Getting Around Illinois will give travelers information that’s more reliable and more local,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “I urge you to bookmark and regularly check this valuable resource to help you stay safe and prepared throughout the winter.”

Instead of continuing to display conditions by county, the revamped map will show how weather events are impacting roads under the jurisdictions of the more than 120 snow-and-ice team sections that work out of IDOT facilities throughout the state. Additionally, conditions on interstates and U.S. routes, which carry the most traffic in Illinois, will be given priority reporting status and appear more boldly on the map.

A short video on how to utilize the map and review conditions can be viewed here.

GettingAroundIllinois.com is available on your computer and optimized for smartphones, with the winter road conditions feature alone averaging more than 2.5 million pageviews each year. Conditions are recorded by plow drivers out in the field and relayed through a cloud-based system. The website includes the ability to identify and zoom in to a location, travel route, or destination as well as look up information on current construction projects and others identified for improvement in IDOT’s multiyear program.

