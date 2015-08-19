EDWARDSVILLE - Those driving on Illinois 255 across from the Gateway Commerce complex will notice considerable dirt work across the highway in a new $30 million speculative building by Tri Star Properties.

TriStar Properties is a national real estate properties development company. The project address is Gateway East 717 Distribution Center.

Recently, Tristar announced this new “spec” industrial building to be built east of Interstate 255, opening an additional 700 acres of the 2,300-acre Gateway Commerce Center for development. Tristar Properties President Mike Towerman, Madison County Board Chairman Alan Dunstan and Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton have all spoken in strong support of the project.

“They are moving the process forward,” said Dunstan of the visible work occurring each day near I-255. “They may have someone to occupy it but have not announced that yet.”

A water line had to be changed in the initial digging stages because there was an area occupied by endangered frogs, but that is all taken care of, Dunstan said.

The new construction is over 700 acres of the 2,300-acre Gateway Commerce area for development.

“I don’t know who is going in it, but it is a very large project with quite a few millions behind it,” said Dunstan. “With the recession and everything these will be quality jobs, much more than warehousing jobs with assemblies and things like that.

“Over the next four to five years, we look for another 5,000 jobs out in this area.”

