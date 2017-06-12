Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center and the St. Louis Area Foodbank are partnering to bring the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) Senior Assistance Program to our area! If you or someone you know meets the following qualifications, they can receive a monthly box of nonperishable foods to supplement their diet:

60+ years of age

Monthly income of $1,307 or below

Resident of Madison or St. Clair County

Delivery is available for those that live in the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area.

Enrollment dates at the Edwardsville Public Library are Wednesday, June 21st from 1:00pm-3:00 pm. Please contact the Community Center to schedule an appointment: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.



Article continues after sponsor message