EDWARDSVILLE - Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers restaurant appears closer to the finish line.

This past Friday night, lights were on inside the structure as workers continued to work on renovations. The new Freddy's will be located at 2204 LaVelle Drive in Edwardsville inside the old Burger King Restaurant.

Freddy’s is known for its frozen custard, steak burgers, hot dogs and other fast-food specialties.

City of Edwardsville Economic Director Walter Williams said it seems nearly everyone is interested in a steakburger and that he believes Freddy’s will be just another business success in Edwardsville. There is also much excitement brewing around the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus for the arrival of Freddy's.