ALTON — The new four-way stop at the intersection of Alby Street and East 20th Street begins today, May 13, 2024.

The City Of Alton released these statements on Friday: "We are pleased to announce a significant step towards enhancing safety at the intersection of Alby Street and E. 20th Street. Effective Monday, May 13, 2024, the intersection will transition to a four-way stop.

"Acknowledging the diverse opinions surrounding this decision, the Council recognizes previous attempts to address safety concerns at this intersection. However, with Alby Street at E. 20th Street witnessing a concerning frequency of traffic accidents, including 21 reported incidents in 2023 alone, it became imperative to take action. Many of these accidents resulted in injuries, emphasizing the urgent need for intervention.

"In response, the Alton City Council unanimously voted to implement a four-way stop, complemented by flashing stop signs and warning signals. These visible indicators aim to draw attention to the intersection, alerting drivers to the upcoming stop and promoting safer driving habits.

"While we understand that adapting to change may require an adjustment period, we are confident that this measure will contribute to a safer environment for all road users. The City of Alton remains committed to exploring additional safety alternatives if necessary, ensuring continuous improvement in traffic management and accident prevention."

The City of Alton concluded with this remark: "As we embark on this transition, we urge all residents to drive responsibly, obey traffic laws, and remain vigilant while navigating the roads. Your safety, and that of your loved ones, is paramount."

