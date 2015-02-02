Surrounded by family, friends, well-wishers and customers, Chris and Kendra Shields ‘officially’ opened their shop with a Grand Opening on Saturday, Jan. 24. The couple opened the pharmacy with the intention of giving the public a place to go for personal service, a caring ear and unhurried advice.

“There’s a reason why we placed the word ‘Family’ in between Shields and Pharmacy,” said Chris Shields, Pharmacy Manager. “Nothing is more important to us than family, we are a family run business and we’ll treat our customers like family.”

Pharmacist Kendra Shields thinks she and her husband are in the right place at the right time for the right reasons.

“With the closing of LeClaire Pharmacy in North Alton, a lot of people who had become used to getting personalized service and one-on-one advice may feel that they’d just have to get along without the service they’d become used to,” said Kendra.

It’s not like there aren’t other pharmacies that would be happy to fill your prescriptions – especially in North Alton. But to Chris and Kendra, filling prescriptions is a subset of what they do.

“We want to know our customers,” said Chris. “We’ve designed our store to feel comfortable, with a table and chairs in our store as well as a private room for conversations.”

The open house included food, drink, free t-shirts and cake. Flowers and plants sent by well-wishers lined the shelf top and the store had a festive feel to it. Along with the food and t-shirts, the Shields’ held a drawing for those who visited during the open house.

The winners were drawn after the store closed and are as follows:

$100 in store gift card: Holly Richards

$50 in store gift card: JoAnn Mullen

$25 Schwegels gift card: Dee Weaver

$10 Joe K's gift card: Margaret Klunk

$10 Mister Donut gc: Don Luckert

$10 S&S Sandwiches: Caleb Peuterbaugh

Shields Family Pharmacy can be found at 2526 State Street (next door to Joe K’s).

Shields Family Pharmacy hours are:

Monday-Friday 9:00am – 6:00pm; Saturday 9am – 1:00pm; Sunday – CLOSED

Shields Family Pharmacy - 618-467-7003

