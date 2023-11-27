ALTON - OSF Medical Group – Primary Care (Godfrey) is pleased to announce a new board-certified family medicine physician has been added to its staff to better serve the primary care needs of Riverbend region residents.

Susan Reynolds, MD, is accepting new patients at OSF Medical Group – Primary Care, located at 6702 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey. Dr. Reynolds will see patients Monday-Wednesday, and Friday, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Dr. Reynolds’ family medicine interests include (but are not limited to)

Primary care

Women’s Health

Smoking cessation

High blood pressure

Diabetes

Pulmonary disease (i.e. asthma, hay fever)

Depression

Anxiety

As a current board-certified practitioner through the American Board of Family Medicine, Dr. Reynolds has accumulated more than 38 years of medical practice with experience in telemedicine, urgent care, and family medicine; additionally, she possesses full unrestricted medical licenses in Texas, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio.

“I come from a medical family – my father is a surgeon, and I have a brother and two nephews who are physicians,” says Dr. Reynolds. “Growing up, I knew early on that I wanted to be a doctor and practice medicine like my father; he always said once an individual became his patient, they were his patient for life. I chose family medicine and primary care as my specialty because it gives me the opportunity to have contact with patients in a variety of settings. I get to interact with parents, children, cousins – so I get to know entire families and communities.”

Her education began by receiving a Bachelor of Arts (magna cum laude) degree in Chemistry, History, and Spanish from Washington University in St. Louis (St. Louis, MO). Reynolds then graduated from the Baylor University School of Medicine (Houston, TX). Shen then completed her family practice residency at Lutheran Medical Center in St. Louis, MO.

Patient appointments for Dr. Reynolds can be made by calling (618) 467-1520 or completed online by visiting www2.osfhealthcare.org/providers/susan-reynolds-2673845.

