Seven new full-time faculty members recently joined Lewis and Clark Community College. Faculty in-service week is going on now, and classes begin on Aug. 26.

“Our new full-time faculty members bring a diversity of educational and professional experiences. Each is well credentialed in his or her disciplines and all bring previous college teaching experience,” said Dr. Linda Chapman, vice president of Academic Affairs. “We are very glad to welcome them to Lewis and Clark and look forward to working with them.”

Chris Brennan, Art

Brennan is a successful painter who has been an adjunct faculty member at the college since 2005.

He earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in painting at Fontbonne University and his Master of

Fine Arts in painting at Kansas State University.

Brennan has exhibited at juried shows in several states, and his paintings have been acquired by

numerous private, corporate and institutional collections including the Mulvane Art Museum, the

Beach Museum of Art, the Sprint Corporation and U.S. Bank, among others.

Scott Hudson, Computer Network Security and Administration

Since 2011, Hudson has worked as an instructional designer and trainer for the University of Missouri St. Louis, and has delivered more than 500 hours of technology training a year to business professionals. One of his clients is the St. Louis Cardinals. He has worked as a curriculum designer and tour guide for the Cardinals since 2006.

Prior to 2011, Hudson was a middle school teacher for 16 years. He has a master’s degree in

education in instructional technology with an emphasis on multimedia from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Illinois State University.

Justin Hale, Accounting

A graduate of Lewis and Clark Community College, Hale earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He earned his master’s degree in business administration from Missouri Baptist University.

Hale has been an adjunct faculty member at Lewis and Clark since 2011. With more than nine years corporate accounting experience, Hale most recently worked as plant accountant/controller at Global Brass and Copper.

Coral Kimble, Mathematics

Kimble has taught mathematics as an adjunct faculty member at Lewis and Clark since January 2009—teaching pre-algebra and algebra, geometry, trigonometry, elementary mathematical modeling, business math, and math for health and sciences.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in math education and her master’s degree in pure mathematics from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville where she served as a graduate assistant teaching and tutoring college algebra.

Kimble taught at the Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis where she was awarded the Academy’s Master Teacher Award in 1997.

Carol Patterson, Mathematics

Patterson’s teaching career began while earning her bachelor’s degree in mathematics at Eastern Connecticut State University, where she worked as an adult services instructor teaching blind-deaf clients.

Patterson has a master’s degree in mathematics from Wesleyan University and served as adjunct mathematics professor from 2007-2012 at Eastern Connecticut State University.

She moved to Godfrey in 2012 and most recently taught mathematics as an adjunct faculty member at St. Louis Community College.

Sarah Rankin, Psychology

Rankin has taught adjunct at Lewis and Clark and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville for three semesters. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Missouri, Columbia and began teaching children and adolescents with behavioral and/or emotional disorders at the Epworth Children’s Home in Webster Groves.

For several years, Rankin taught middle and high school level psychology, sociology, English and history.

At Washington University, Rankin took courses at the George Warren Brown School of Social Work and completed a post A.B. Teacher Certification program. She earned her Master of Science degree in clinical-adult psychology from SIUE.

Vickie Rodgers, Nursing

Rodgers is returning to Lewis and Clark after resigning as a tenured associate professor a year ago to accept the challenge of establishing a facility to serve geriatric patients.

As a geriatric nurse, Vickie was drawn to the challenge and successfully established the program.

Tesha Sanson, Nursing

After completing her Associate in Applied Science degree in nursing from Lincoln Land Community College, Sanson earned her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Illinois State University and a master’s degree in nursing education from Benedictine University.

Sanson has more than five years of nursing experience at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, as well as a year of post-secondary nursing teaching experience in clinical and classroom education.

She served as a clinical nursing instructor for students attending Lincoln Land and has classroom experience teaching baccalaureate level learners at Benedictine teaching holistic nursing practices to registered nurses.

For more information about enrolling in classes at Lewis and Clark Community College please call (618) 468-2222, or visit the college’s website at www.lc.edu

