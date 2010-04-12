(Jerseyville, IL) - A new event is on the calendar as a part of the annual Relay For Life of Jersey County, allowing anyone that wants to help win the fight against cancer another way to lend a hand. This year’s Relay For Life Planning Committee and Teams are hosting their first-ever Flea Market, and hoping this becomes the largest yard sale in Jersey County.

The flea market takes place on the day of the Relay For Life event on Saturday, June 5. It will be held at Jersey Community High School in parking lots B and C from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Setup for the flea market will be from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. that morning. The deadline to register for the flea market is May 15.



Relay teams will receive a complimentary spot, and all their sales proceeds will go directly to Relay. Non-Relayers are also welcome, and their $25 registration fee will be recognized as a donation to the Relay. Non-Relayers will be able to keep their own proceeds, but are welcome to donate a portion to the Relay if they so choose.

Vendors will be required to provide their own tables, chairs, shade, etc. There will be no electricity available at the designated flea market spots. There will also be no refunds given once registered. The flea market, just like the Relay event itself, will be moved inside the high school if inclement weather arrives. The American Cancer Society, Relay For Life, and Jersey School District are not responsible for any accidents, injuries, theft, etc.



For more information or to obtain a registration form, contact Melissa Mustain at 618-498-3209, mmustain@frontiernet.net.

Registration forms will also be available on the Relay website, www.relayforlifejersey.com or can be picked up at Cornerstone Bank (Jerseyville branch), the JCH Wellness Center, or the Jerseyville Public Library.



The Jersey County Relay event is slated to take place on June 5-6 at Jersey Community High School. New this year, the event will be held overnight from Saturday afternoon to Sunday at sunrise, rather than from Friday afternoon to Saturday sunrise as it has in previous years. If you would like to find out more about how you can help with Relay, contact Event Chair Melissa Mustain at 618-498-3209, mmustain@frontiernet.net or Amy Slauson of the American Cancer Society at 618-288-2820, amy.slauson@cancer.org. You can also find us on Facebook at “Friends of the Jersey County Relay.”

