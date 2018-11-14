New espresso experience arrives at Dunkin', giving America a new choice for authentic, handcrafted espresso drinks Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS – It’s a new day, a new look, and, most importantly, a new choice for America’s espresso drinkers, as Dunkin’ launches an entirely new handcrafted espresso experience and lineup of espresso drinks. With new state-of-the-art espresso equipment for optimal espresso bean extraction, a new recipe for a stronger and more robust flavor profile, and even a bold and bright new cup design, the brand that already keeps America running with great coffee is now determined to become the destination for the best lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos, macchiatos and more. To unveil its new espresso, Dunkin’ will challenge espresso drinkers that sipping is believing with six straight weeks of special espressosamplings, offers and promotions. Dunkin’ invites America to try the rich, smooth, balanced taste of its new espresso, beginning with two special nationwide free sampling events. On Friday, November 16, guests at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide are invited to enjoy a free sample (4 fl oz) of the brand’s Caramel Flavored Iced Latte from 10 AM to 2 PM, while supplies last. On Saturday, November 17, guests can enjoy a free sample (4 fl oz) of the brand’s White Chocolate Flavored Iced Latte, also from 10 AM to 2 PM at participating locations while supplies last. “With our new espresso lineup, we’re now offering a terrific espresso at a great value, delivered at the speed of Dunkin’,” said Tony Weisman, Chief Marketing Officer, Dunkin’ U.S. “We believe the rich and smooth taste of our new handcrafted espresso creates a powerful new choice for America’s growing community of espresso drinkers. We look forward to proving it to America with each sip, beginning now.” Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Dunkin’ will extend espresso excitement throughout November and December, including: Medium lattes or cappuccinos for $2 all day, November 19 – 25: For one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, Dunkin’ will keep guests running before and after Thanksgiving with a medium-sized latte or cappuccino for the special price of $2, available all day at participating locations. A Black Friday lift with FREE Lyft rides, November 23: To help people get to Dunkin’ restaurants quickly and easily to enjoy a new espresso or other favorite menu items on Black Friday, on November 23 Dunkin’ will provide one free Lyft ride to a Dunkin’ location for up to 25,000 users if they use the promo code SipDunkin from 4AM – 3PM EST.* National Espresso Day Celebration, November 23: Friday, November 23 isn’t just Black Friday, it’s also National Espresso Day. To help guests give Black Friday their best shot on this busy shopping day, Dunkin’ is offering espresso shots in any beverage for 50 cents, available all day at participating locations. Enjoy an espresso break every afternoon, November 26 – December 30: Need an afternoon break amid the hectic holiday season? From November 26 to December 30, guests can enjoy a medium-sized Dunkin’ latte or cappuccino for $2 from 2 PM to 6 PM at participating locations. Tour with world-renowned Latte Artist Michael Breach: To further celebrate its new espresso experience, throughout the holiday season select Dunkin’ locations will be hosting events with special appearances by world-renowned Latte Artist Michael Breach (Instagram: @BaristArt). Michael will surprise fans with custom latte art featuring portraits of their faces on a latte. Each personalized latte is created by hand with impressive precision and accuracy using a special toothpick to detail faces or any image in the latte foam. With the launch, Dunkin’ is adding two new espresso drinks to its menu for the first time, serving new Iced Cappuccino and Iced Americano. The Iced Cappuccino is brewed with freshly ground espresso beans and then blended with milk and served over ice for a refreshing, frothy and bold iced beverage. The Iced Americano blends a double shot of Dunkin’s espresso with water for a refreshing, espresso-forward cup. Both will be available at participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide starting Monday, November 19. Following the company’s rebranding designed to emphasize its beverage-focused strategy, the Dunkin’ espresso relaunch is one of the most transformative product initiatives in the brand’s recent history, including when the brand first launched espresso in 2003. Earlier this year, Dunkin’ Brands announced plans to invest approximately $100 million into the Dunkin’ U.S. business, more than half of which is committed to restaurant equipment, enabling the company to accelerate its beverage-led strategy, including espresso. With Dunkin’ franchisees also making a substantial investment in the initiative, the brand is determined to be known for great-tasting espresso drinks and to grow its share of the hot and iced espresso category. To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com, or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog. *Limit one ride per account, up to a $10 value per ride to participating Dunkin’ locations. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip