EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre sent out a message late this morning that all after school and evening events district-wide for today Thursday, February 28, 2019, are canceled.

Article continues after sponsor message

A special Edwardsville School District 7 Board of Education Meeting set for 4 p.m. at Woodland School in Edwardsville is still on schedule. It is speculated a new Edwardsville school superintendent for the 2019-2020 year will be announced at the meeting. Dr. Andre is retiring at the end of the 2018-2019 school year as superintendent.

The field for the superintendent post has been narrowed to three candidates - Jason Henderson, Dr. Dennis Cramsey and Dr. Tanya Patton.

More like this:

Related Video: