EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre sent out a message late this morning that all after school and evening events district-wide for today Thursday, February 28, 2019, are canceled.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

A special Edwardsville School District 7 Board of Education Meeting set for 4 p.m. at Woodland School in Edwardsville is still on schedule. It is speculated a new Edwardsville school superintendent for the 2019-2020 year will be announced at the meeting. Dr. Andre is retiring at the end of the 2018-2019 school year as superintendent.

The field for the superintendent post has been narrowed to three candidates - Jason Henderson, Dr. Dennis Cramsey and Dr. Tanya Patton.

More like this:

Aug 9, 2024 - Alex Fox Appointed as Edwardsville High School Interim Principal

6 days ago - Bethalto's Trimpe Middle School Celebrates Renovations

Apr 23, 2024 - Edwardsville School District #7 Announces Leadership Hirings

Jul 30, 2024 - Edwardsville School District Announces New Policies on Phones and IDs

Aug 14, 2024 - Granite City Schools Kick Off Year with Inspiring Event

Related Video:

Jason Henderson Selected as New District 7 Superintendent

 