EDWARDSVILLE - The McDonald’s Restaurant at 1704 Troy Road in Edwardsville now sports a completely updated look after it opened its doors against last Tuesday.

Joy Gray, one of the managers, described the changes in the new facility as “state-of-the-art" as far as McDonald’s go.

“We closed at the end of March 2018 and we opened against last Tuesday,” she said.

“The employees kept working and we combined with the other store in Edwardsville until we opened again. We are very excited to see where the future will take us. Our customers are extremely happy that we are open again.”

Gray said the McDonald’s in Edwardsville now has “a kitchen of the future."

“Our regulars are glad for us to be open,” she said. “We have kiosks we didn’t have before, so that has been a positive change.”

For more, contact the McDonald’s at (618) 656-1220. The restaurant is open 24 hours a day.

