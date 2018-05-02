EDWARDSVILLE - Dustin Battas received a chance of a lifetime recently when he was named the Edwardsville High School boys basketball coach.

Battas gives considerable credit to the man he is following in the position - Hall of Fame mentor Mike Waldo - for preparing him for the next step.

Waldo is retiring after 35 years of coaching and Battas said he will be forever thankful for his experiences working with the legendary coach. Waldo finishes with a 727-266 record in 35 seasons, and a 646-215 mark in 30 seasons at Edwardsville.

“I think it is a credit to Coach Waldo, but the Edwardsville basketball program is respected by so many people,” he said. “This coaching position has everything you would want in a coaching position. This community has produced players like A.J. Epenesa, Mark Smith, Oliver Stephen, Jack Marinko, Caleb Strohmeier and so many more. Edwardsville is also a great place to live and send kids to school. I have two children in Edwardsville schools.”

Battas said he believes there isn’t a greater coach or man than Coach Waldo.

“There is not a greater coach and greater man than him,” Battas said. “It has been my greatest blessing to be connected with him since 2005. I tried to pick up as much as could. He is one the of closest people I have in my life. It is a little bittersweet taking his position, but I am certainly excited. I will still have a close relationship with Coach Waldo. His shoes are big ones to fill.”

Battas said he will lead the team the way his personality suits him, but the playing style will be similar to Coach Waldo’s system.

“I think we will play a little differently than we did last year, but Coach Waldo adapted his teams how he had to each year, depending on the players. We are losing Jack and Caleb and R.J. Wilson and we will look a little different, but we will still follow many of the blueprints laid out by Coach Waldo.”

Battas, a former middle school coach, knows the importance of developing the team from that level and he will have some focus on that for the future.

“I hope to take advantage of some of the middle school summer kids camps,” he said.

“Edwardsville always has done a good job with kids that work hard and develop good skills. Our league is so athletic with talented kids and coaches. You never win in this league with just talent, but you have to develop that talent.”

